Are Indian Markets Poised For New Highs As Geopolitical Tensions Ease And Macro Conditions Improve?

In this episode of Market Masters, Nilesh Shah, MD & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company, talks about his experience navigating both bull and bear markets over the past 32 years and offers his insights on the current market scenario. He discusses the recent India-Pakistan conflict and its impact on market sentiment, highlighting the resilience shown by Indian markets and Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) during this period of geopolitical tension. Nilesh also shares his views on the evolving Indian defence sector, the potential for re-rating in India’s markets, and the impact of Operation Sindoor. He provides key insights on the consumption theme, the outlook for interest rates and petrol prices, and suggests that long-term investors continue to hold gold. With a focus on market dynamics, Nilesh offers valuable guidance on how investors should navigate the current economic climate, especially in light of the country's improving macroeconomic fundamentals.