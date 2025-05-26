Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
market today
Are Indian Stocks Aiming At Fresh Record Highs This Diwali? | Market Masters With Sandeep Tandon

Are Indian Stocks Aiming At Fresh Record Highs This Diwali? | Market Masters With Sandeep Tandon

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi ,
  • May 26, 2025,
  • Updated May 26, 2025, 5:14 PM IST

 

In the latest episode of the Market Master Series, Shailendra Bhatnagar, in an exclusive conversation with Sandeep Tandon, Founder and CIO of Quant Mutual Fund, discusses market trends, FII participation, the gold vs. silver rally, and the performance of PSU and defence stocks. Mr. Tandon asserts that market sentiment has turned notably positive, driven by improved FII participation, light market positioning, and reduced leverage among large players. While indices like Fin Nifty and Bank Nifty are at record highs, valuations remain elevated, prompting a selective, stock-specific investment approach. PSU stocks, particularly in defence and energy, are favored for their deep value and liquidity, though their high-beta nature requires cautious entry. Gold may have peaked in the short term, while silver and energy remain constructive long-term themes. India’s macro environment, political stability, and decoupling from global volatility offer a strong backdrop for a buy-on-dips strategy. Listen in

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended