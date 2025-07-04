Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
market today
Are Small Cap Funds Offering More Relative Value In A Market That Is Heading For A Record High?

Are Small Cap Funds Offering More Relative Value In A Market That Is Heading For A Record High?

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 4, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 4, 2025, 3:15 PM IST

Catch Market Guru with Mihir Vora, Chief Investment Officer, TRUST Mutual Fund, as he decodes the TRUSTMF Small Cap Fund, launched in November 2024. With an AUM of ₹970 crore and an NAV of ₹10.54 per unit, the fund has delivered a 5.4% CAGR since inception. It holds a broad-based portfolio of 65 stocks, offering sectoral and thematic diversification while maintaining agility in stock selection. The top 10 stocks account for 22% of the AUM, while the top 5 comprise 11.7%, reflecting a balanced approach to concentration risk. The portfolio is growth-oriented, with a Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio of 35.7 and a Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio of 5.78, indicating a tilt toward quality businesses with high growth potential. Key holdings include MCX, Solar Industries, BSE, PNB Housing Finance, Coforge, GE T&D, Welspun, Radico Khaitan, and Bharat Dynamics (BDL)—reflecting a mix of financials, industrials, consumer, and technology themes.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended