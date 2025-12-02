Arpit Beriwal Picks Auto, IT And Gold Finance Stocks Poised For Upside In Volatile Markets

Arpit Beriwal of Motilal Oswal Financial Services says the auto index continues to outperform, with strong setups across Ashok Leyland, M&M and TVS Motor. He expects Ashok Leyland to move toward 175–180, M&M toward 3900–4000, and TVS Motor to rally 6–8% toward 3800+. In the broader market, IT remains a key theme, with Persistence Systems and Coforge showing strong monthly and weekly structures, positioned for fresh highs. On gold, Arpit highlights that rising bullion prices are driving strong momentum in gold financiers. He sees Muthoot Finance heading toward 4000–4200 and Manappuram Finance toward 300–320 over the next few months.