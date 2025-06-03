Arun Kejriwal Analyses Yes Bank’s Future After Japan’s MUFG Entry. Is ₹21 A Golden Entry Point?

Market expert Arun Kejriwal shares his deep insights on Yes Bank's current positioning and future outlook, especially in light of MUFG (Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group) entry as a potential suitor. With the stock trading at 21-23 rupees a share, around 95 percent below its all time high, is this the right time for long-term investors to enter or average down?

Kejriwal discusses the significance of Japanese backing, high retail shareholding, and the possibility of Yes Bank turning a corner after years of turbulence. He also touches on macro factors like MSME demand and Indo-Japan business ties. Is a major breakout ahead in 2025? Listen in