Ashish Chatumohta, ED & Fund Manager, JM Financial services predicts that the Nifty index will reach a new all-time high within two months. The expert cites stable oil prices, a steady rupee, and expected FII inflows as key factors. Additionally, domestic themes are showing strong performance with many companies reporting 15-20% top-line growth and positive margin surprises. The expert suggests that by December, the market could reach levels that might seem hesitant to discuss today.