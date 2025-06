In Market Commentary with Shailendra Bhatnagar, Ashish Chaturmohta, Managing Director ,PMS - JM Financial discusses the current market scenario and Nifty outlook. He notes the market's resilience despite geopolitical tensions, highlighting low volatility in global and Indian markets. He also points to positive domestic cues, including RBI's actions on CRR, repo rate, and risk weight reduction. He predicts the Nifty could reach 27,000-27,500 in the coming months. Listen in