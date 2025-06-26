Business Today
Ashish Chaturmohta’s Top 5 Stocks Set to Make Strong Gains

Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 26, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 26, 2025, 4:35 PM IST

In Market Commentary with Shailendra Bhatnagar, Ashish Chaturmohta, Managing Director ,PMS - JM Financial discusses the top stocks in JM Financial's PMS portfolio. He highlights HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Chola, Bajaj, and Sriram as key large-cap holdings. In the mid-cap space, He emphasizes Indigo's strong market share gains and the growth of low-cost carriers. Ashish also mentions MCX, Nuama, and defense stocks like Solar Industries and GRSE as top positions. He expresses optimism about ITC Hotels due to its asset-light expansion model. Listen in

