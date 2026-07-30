Asian Paints Q1 Beats Estimates | Profit Jumps 40%, Margins Expand | Top Management Exclusive

Asian Paints reported a strong Q1 performance, beating market expectations with broad-based growth across key metrics. Net profit surged nearly 40% year-on-year to ₹1,559 crore, while revenue rose 18% to ₹10,542 crore. EBITDA climbed 33.5%, and margins expanded sharply to 20.6% from 18.2% a year ago. Decorative paints volume grew 9%, reflecting healthy demand, while the industrial coatings business maintained mid-teen growth. The international business also remained robust, with sales rising over 27% in rupee terms. The strong earnings underscore improving profitability and steady demand across domestic and overseas markets. Watch exclusive conversation with Amit Syngle, MD & CEO, Asian Paints, on the company's strong Q1 performance, demand trends and growth outlook.