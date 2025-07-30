Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
market today
Asian Paints Q1 Results: Top Management Decodes Expansion Plans, Growth Chart, Competition & More

Asian Paints Q1 Results: Top Management Decodes Expansion Plans, Growth Chart, Competition & More

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 30, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 30, 2025, 12:24 PM IST

Asian Paints on Tuesday reported a 6% year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter at Rs 1,100 crore, compared to Rs 1,170 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations marginally decreased by 0.20% YoY to Rs 8,924 crore. However, the company experienced a significant 59% sequential increase in PAT and a 7% QoQ rise in revenue compared to the previous quarter. Home Decor categories declined during the quarter with pressure on household disposable incomes. The International business saw value growth of 8.4% during the June quarter. Catch Earnings conversation with Shailendra Bhatnagar in conversation with Amit Syngle, MD & CEO, Asian Paints decoding the Q1 results, expansion plans and International Business growth

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended