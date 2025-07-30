Asian Paints Q1 Results: Top Management Decodes Expansion Plans, Growth Chart, Competition & More

Asian Paints on Tuesday reported a 6% year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter at Rs 1,100 crore, compared to Rs 1,170 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations marginally decreased by 0.20% YoY to Rs 8,924 crore. However, the company experienced a significant 59% sequential increase in PAT and a 7% QoQ rise in revenue compared to the previous quarter. Home Decor categories declined during the quarter with pressure on household disposable incomes. The International business saw value growth of 8.4% during the June quarter. Catch Earnings conversation with Shailendra Bhatnagar in conversation with Amit Syngle, MD & CEO, Asian Paints decoding the Q1 results, expansion plans and International Business growth