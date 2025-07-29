Asian Paints Q1 Results: Why Analyst Are Cautious On Asian Paints Despite Strong Q1 Sales Volumes

Asian Paints has reported better-than-expected Q1 numbers with a 3.9% volume growth, surpassing market estimates of around 2%. The management commentary was also upbeat, hinting at stabilizing market share and improving industry momentum. However, despite these positives, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Group Chairman, Inditrade Capital analyst remains cautious on taking fresh positions in the stock, citing rising competition from large conglomerates like JSW and Birla Opus and ongoing industry consolidation. Listen in