ATF Prices Double In A Month, Airfares Set To Surge From April 1

Jet fuel prices have surged dramatically, doubling in just one month and raising fresh concerns for India’s aviation sector. Global ATF prices have crossed $197 per barrel, with Europe and Asia even higher, while India’s prices remain relatively lower at $130. However, the gap may not hold for long. With prices jumping nearly 60% in March alone, airlines are now preparing for a sharp rise in operational costs. Industry experts warn that airfares are set to increase from April 1, as carriers pass on the burden to passengers. The spike comes amid ongoing disruptions in aviation, adding pressure on both airlines and travellers. Government intervention remains uncertain as states balance revenue concerns.