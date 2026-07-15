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Ather Energy Stock Analysis: Why Experts See Strong Potential Over The Next 5 Years

Ather Energy Stock Analysis: Why Experts See Strong Potential Over The Next 5 Years

Aabha Bakaya
Aabha Bakaya
  • New Delhi ,
  • Jul 15, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 15, 2026, 2:50 PM IST

 

Ather Energy is emerging as a strong long-term play in India's fast-growing electric two-wheeler market. With EV adoption accelerating across India, the company is well-positioned to benefit from rising demand and expanding market penetration. Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research, Ventura Securities, believes Ather stands out because of its dedicated EV portfolio and expects the company to witness strong growth over the next three to five years. He also highlights that traditional automakers could face pressure as the transition from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to EVs gathers pace. Watch this video for the complete analysis and key investment insights.

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