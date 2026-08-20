Augmont Enterprises IPO Opens August 21: Price Band, Dates, & Should You Apply

Augmont Enterprises, India's gold and silver value chain platform, opens its Rs 825 crore IPO for public subscription on August 21. The price band is fixed at Rs 750-788 per share, valuing the company at Rs 7,200 crore. The issue includes a fresh issue of Rs 620 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 205 crore by the promoter Kothari family. The anchor book opens August 20, subscription closes August 25, allotment is expected by August 27, and listing on BSE and NSE is likely August 31. Augmont reported a 53.3% jump in FY26 profit to Rs 348.3 crore, with revenue up 42.2% to Rs 94,186.2 crore. Watch for full IPO details, financials, and expert view.