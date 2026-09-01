Auto Stocks In Top Gear? Avinash Gorakshakar Sees Strong Double-Digit Growth Ahead

Auto demand remains strong despite recent price hikes, with two-wheelers, tractors, utility vehicles and commercial vehicles expected to deliver robust growth. Avinash Gorakshakar, Founder, Avinash Mentor Research, says two-wheelers could lead the rally, while Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors CV and Ashok Leyland remain in focus. He highlights strong UV, tractor and electric vehicle momentum at M&M, along with improving prospects for commercial vehicles. New product launches could further support volumes, while price hikes to offset higher commodity costs are unlikely to significantly impact demand. Improving monsoon conditions could also provide a boost to rural demand and support overall auto sales growth.