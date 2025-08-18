Business Today
News
bt tv
market today
Auto Stocks Rally As GST Cut Boosts Demand | Maruti, Hyundai Surge Up To 9%

Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 18, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 18, 2025, 3:03 PM IST

The auto sector stole the spotlight in today’s trade as the Nifty Auto Index surged nearly 4.5 per cent, making it the best performing sector of the day. Shares of Maruti and Hyundai led the charge, rallying as much as 8–9 per cent on expectations that the recent GST cuts will significantly benefit smaller car segments. After facing prolonged headwinds over the past couple of years, the sector now appears to be on the cusp of revival, aided by lower interest rates and the anticipated rollout of the 8th Pay Commission. To discuss the outlook for auto stocks and whether this momentum can be sustained, we are joined by Gaurav Sharma, Associate Vice President & Head of Research at Globe Capital.

