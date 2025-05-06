Auto, Telecom Shares Shine Even As Pharma Slips On Tariff Fears

In this episode of Business Today Television, we bring you comprehensive market analysis and expert insights on current trends influencing the Indian stock market. As indices take a breather following a significant rally, Shail Bhatnagar breaks down the key movers and sectors showing strength and weakness. Mr Sunny Agarwal, Deputy Vice President and Head of Fundamental Desk at SBI Securities, shares his in-depth views on market sentiment, sectoral outlook, and stock-specific strategies. From top-performing auto and banking stocks to hidden gems in the PSU and defence sectors, Mr Agarwal highlights where investors should focus in today’s selective market environment. He also discusses the impact of FII inflows, the strengthening rupee, and the outlook for the IT and gold markets. Whether you're a seasoned investor or a curious market watcher, this conversation provides valuable perspectives to help you navigate your investment journey.