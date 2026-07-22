Bajaj Auto And TVS Motor Rally After Q1 Results: Is This The Right Time To Buy?

Auto stocks outperformed the broader market after strong Q1 earnings from TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto. While both companies delivered impressive growth, G Chokkalingam, Founder & MD, Equinomics Research, believes investors should remain cautious in the short term despite the strong fundamentals. He cites rich valuations, uncertainty over monsoon rainfall, and rising crude oil prices as key risks that could impact demand for two-wheelers. However, he remains positive on both companies from a long-term investment perspective. Watch Business Today for expert insights on the auto sector, Q1 earnings, and the road ahead.