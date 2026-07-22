Business Today
Subscribe
IndiaNRICareer & JobsUS NewsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
market today
Bajaj Auto And TVS Motor Rally After Q1 Results: Is This The Right Time To Buy?

Bajaj Auto And TVS Motor Rally After Q1 Results: Is This The Right Time To Buy?

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 22, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 22, 2026, 2:53 PM IST

Auto stocks outperformed the broader market after strong Q1 earnings from TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto. While both companies delivered impressive growth, G Chokkalingam, Founder & MD, Equinomics Research, believes investors should remain cautious in the short term despite the strong fundamentals. He cites rich valuations, uncertainty over monsoon rainfall, and rising crude oil prices as key risks that could impact demand for two-wheelers. However, he remains positive on both companies from a long-term investment perspective. Watch Business Today for expert insights on the auto sector, Q1 earnings, and the road ahead.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended