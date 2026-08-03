Bajaj Finance Surges After Strong Results: Is The Rally Just Getting Started? | Bajaj Finance Share Price

Bajaj Finance shares extended their rally after reporting another strong quarterly performance, supported by improving consumer demand and healthy business momentum. The stock has gained sharply over the past week, reflecting investor confidence in its growth outlook. Neeraj Dewan, Market Expert, believes the rally is backed by both strong results and improving business trends, particularly in consumer durable financing. While the stock may see some consolidation after its recent run-up, he remains positive on its long-term trajectory. He also expects the broader NBFC and financial services sector to continue performing well. Watch the full analysis.