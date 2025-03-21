Bajaj Finance Vs Bajaj Finserv: Which Stock Is On Top Experts' Radar?

Bajaj Finance is making waves, having already been a top performer in 2025. With recent management changes, including Rajeev Jain's elevation to Vice Chairman and Anup Kumar Saha's appointment as Managing Director, the stock's future is generating significant interest. On Business Today TV's "Market Today," experts weighed in on whether the stock still presents a buying opportunity. Mayuresh Joshi, Head Equity Research at William O'Neil India, highlighted the stock's positive ratings, rankings, and institutional holdings, emphasizing its leadership within the NBFC space. He pointed to the company's technological innovations, which are expected to drive loan growth, control costs, and improve margins and profitability. Mayuresh Joshi believes current holders should maintain their positions. Mitesh Panchal from miteshpanchal.in also expressed a strong preference for Bajaj Finance, noting its technical bottom at ₹8,500 and predicting a move towards ₹9,800 to ₹10,000. He emphasized the stock's momentum and the consensus view that it will soon reach a five-digit mark. Both experts are bullish on Bajaj Finance, citing its strong fundamentals, leadership, and technological advancements, suggesting that the stock still has room to grow despite its recent impressive performance.