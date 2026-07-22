Bandhan Bank Share Crashes 16% After Q1 Results: Buy, Hold or Exit? G Chokkalingam Decodes

Bandhan Bank shares plunged nearly 14% after its Q1 results and weaker guidance disappointed investors. The bank lowered its ROA guidance and flagged pressure from higher deposit costs, technology spending, and global uncertainties. G Chokkalingam, Founder & MD, Equinomics Research, believes investors can continue to hold the stock but does not recommend buying aggressively, warning that attractive valuations could turn into a value trap. Brokerages remain divided, with JPMorgan and Nomura staying cautious, while CLSA remains positive.