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Bandhan Bank Share Crashes 16% After Q1 Results: Buy, Hold or Exit? G Chokkalingam Decodes

Bandhan Bank Share Crashes 16% After Q1 Results: Buy, Hold or Exit? G Chokkalingam Decodes

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 22, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 22, 2026, 2:49 PM IST

Bandhan Bank shares plunged nearly 14% after its Q1 results and weaker guidance disappointed investors. The bank lowered its ROA guidance and flagged pressure from higher deposit costs, technology spending, and global uncertainties. G Chokkalingam, Founder & MD, Equinomics Research, believes investors can continue to hold the stock but does not recommend buying aggressively, warning that attractive valuations could turn into a value trap. Brokerages remain divided, with JPMorgan and Nomura staying cautious, while CLSA remains positive.

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