COMPANIES

NEWS

#Banks #NBFCs | Shibani Sircar On What May Holds For Markets: Caution, Growth, Or Surprises?

Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 30, 2025,
  • Updated Apr 30, 2025, 3:29 PM IST

In this insightful interview, Shibani Sircar, Senior Executive VP, Fund Manager, and Head of Equity Research at Kotak Mahindra AMC, delves into key market sectors poised for growth. She emphasizes sectors driven by the domestic economy, including discretionary consumption, healthcare, cement, and power. Shibani highlights how rural economic recovery and higher disposable income are fueling growth in discretionary consumption, while the healthcare sector, particularly hospitals, continues to perform well in terms of profitability. She also touches on the positive outlook for cement and power sectors, offering valuable insights into which sectors investors should focus on for long-term growth.

TAGS:
