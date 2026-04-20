Business Today
Subscribe
BT ReelsFuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIElection
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
market today
Banned Pharma Firm Back With New Name? Big Questions Raised

Banned Pharma Firm Back With New Name? Big Questions Raised

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 20, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 20, 2026, 4:46 PM IST

A pharmaceutical company once linked to child deaths due to contaminated cough syrup is now reportedly back in business under a new name—raising serious questions on accountability and regulation. While authorities had earlier taken action and the brand faced scrutiny, fresh reports suggest the promoters may have resurfaced through a different entity. This has reignited the debate on whether companies can simply rebrand and return without facing consequences. Experts point to gaps in regulatory enforcement, traceability, and oversight across jurisdictions. As India’s reputation as the “pharmacy of the world” remains crucial, the bigger question is—can trust be maintained if accountability remains unclear? Here’s a deep dive into the unfolding pharma controversy.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended