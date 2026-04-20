Banned Pharma Firm Back With New Name? Big Questions Raised

A pharmaceutical company once linked to child deaths due to contaminated cough syrup is now reportedly back in business under a new name—raising serious questions on accountability and regulation. While authorities had earlier taken action and the brand faced scrutiny, fresh reports suggest the promoters may have resurfaced through a different entity. This has reignited the debate on whether companies can simply rebrand and return without facing consequences. Experts point to gaps in regulatory enforcement, traceability, and oversight across jurisdictions. As India’s reputation as the “pharmacy of the world” remains crucial, the bigger question is—can trust be maintained if accountability remains unclear? Here’s a deep dive into the unfolding pharma controversy.