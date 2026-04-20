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Banned To Rebranded? Firm Linked To Syrup Deaths Back With New Name

Banned To Rebranded? Firm Linked To Syrup Deaths Back With New Name

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 20, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 20, 2026, 4:38 PM IST

Fresh week, fresh volatility on Dalal Street! Markets open on a cautious note amid rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia, with uncertainty around the US-Iran situation and the Strait of Hormuz keeping investors on edge. Will the ceasefire hold or trigger fresh volatility? We decode the market mood, sectoral trends, and key cues driving D-Street today. Big focus on Q4 earnings—HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and more—along with brokerage reactions and what it means for investors. In our special segment, we revisit the controversial cough syrup tragedy linked to The Gambia and track shocking reports of the company’s re-entry under a new identity. Top experts join us to break it all down—markets, macros, and the big pharma question.

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