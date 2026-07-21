Best Banking Stocks: Why This Market Expert See Another Hidden Banking Gem

Karur Vysya Bank surged over 7% after reporting a strong Q1 performance, with net profit rising 45% year-on-year and net interest income growing 32% to ₹1,422 crore. The bank also maintained healthy asset quality, with lower gross NPAs and stable net NPAs. While large private banks witnessed a mixed market reaction after their earnings, Karur Vysya Bank emerged as a standout performer. Gaurav Sharma, Vice President & Head of Research, Globe Capital, believes the bank remains a strong long-term investment and says there is still room for further upside. He also recommends City Union Bank as another hidden gem in the private banking space, citing its consistent financial performance, healthy fundamentals, and long-term growth potential for investors.