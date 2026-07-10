Best Flexicap Fund Strategy? Harish Krishnan Explains | Market Masters

Welcome to Business Today TV. In this episode of Market Masters, Harish Krishnan, CIO of Equity Business at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, decodes the current market sentiment on Dalal Street as equities continue to shrug off persistent Middle East geopolitical tensions. Highlighting the stellar long-term performance of the Aditya Birla Flexi Cap Fund, Krishnan outlines his core portfolio strategy for the next three years, including a strategic tilt away from overcrowded investment themes toward selective opportunities in private banking, new-age retailers, and domestic pharmaceuticals. He also details the crucial relationship between rupee depreciation and structural revenue growth for corporate India, explaining why current market volatility offers a highly favorable entry point for long-term investors to prioritize micro-level business competitiveness over macro worries.