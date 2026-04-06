Best Mutual Funds That Outperformed The Market Crash | Expert Picks

Which mutual funds held strong during the recent market correction? In this video, Shweta Rajani breaks down the funds that outperformed despite the Nifty’s sharp fall. Backed by research across 3–5 years, diversified equity funds have delivered 3–4% alpha over benchmarks, highlighting the power of disciplined investing. She highlights consistent performers like HDFC Flexi Cap and Kotak Multi Cap, which have shown resilience even in volatile phases. With markets down nearly 15%, valuations turning attractive, and earnings outlook steady, this could be a key opportunity for long-term investors. Should you invest now? Which funds should be on your radar? Watch for expert insights, strategy, and top mutual fund picks in a falling market.