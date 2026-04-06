Best Sectors To Buy Now? Expert’s Big Bet On These Two Themes | Vinit Bolinjkar

Looking for the best sectors to invest in right now? Market expert Vinit Bolinjkar shares his top conviction bets - electric vehicles and defence. With rising global tensions and increasing military spending, India’s defence sector is seeing strong order flows and long-term growth potential. At the same time, the EV space continues to gain momentum as the shift towards clean mobility accelerates. According to the expert, these two sectors are “no-brainer” opportunities for investors with a medium to long-term horizon. As global supply chains shift and India strengthens its manufacturing edge, both EV and defence stocks could outperform. Watch this quick reel to understand where smart money could be heading next.