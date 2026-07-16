BHEL Q1 Results: Reports Profit At ₹382 Crore, Stock Jumps 5%; Analyst Bets On Long-Term Growth

BHEL reported a strong turnaround in its Q1 results, posting a net profit of ₹382 crore against a loss in the year-ago period, supported by robust revenue growth and improved margins. Abhishek Basumallick, Co-founder & Fund Manager, Shree Rama Managers, remains optimistic on the company's long-term outlook, citing its leadership in engineering and power equipment. He believes BHEL's consistent improvement over recent quarters reflects a sustainable recovery. With strong opportunities in thermal and nuclear power projects, the company is well-positioned to benefit from India's infrastructure and energy expansion over the next few years.