Big Policy Shift: Govt Eases FDI Curbs For Border Countries

The government has taken a major policy step by easing Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) norms for countries sharing land borders with India. Sources indicate that Press Note 3, introduced after the Galwan Valley clash in 2020, has now been modified to relax certain restrictions. The move is aimed at attracting more investments, especially in the electronics manufacturing sector. Companies had been seeking relief from the stringent rules that required government approval for investments from border nations, particularly China. Following the news, shares of Dixon Technologies surged nearly 10% in trade. The government is expected to open investments gradually with specific safeguards. Market participants believe the move could boost manufacturing, supply chains, and capital inflows into India’s growing electronics ecosystem.