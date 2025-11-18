Bitcoin Crashes To 7-Month Low As 2025 Gains Vanish, Experts Warn Of Fragile Outlook

Bitcoin has plunged to a seven-month low, wiping out all its gains for 2025 and signalling a fragile phase for the crypto market. Experts attribute the sell-off to fading hopes of US Fed rate cuts, persistent inflation concerns and thinning liquidity as both institutional and retail players exit. Global trade tensions and forced liquidations have further intensified the decline. Analysts note that Bitcoin, once seen as immune to geopolitical and currency shifts, is increasingly behaving like any other macro-driven asset. The narrative of Bitcoin as a “safe, independent” store of value is weakening, especially as gold and silver regain global favour. Rising central bank gold purchases and strong consumer demand in markets like India are overshadowing Bitcoin’s appeal.