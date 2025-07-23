Bombay Dyeing Jumps 14% | Jeh Wadia’s Comeback Sparks Realty Pivot

Shares of Bombay Dyeing surged over 14% after Jeh Wadia, the younger son of Wadia Group Chairman Nusli Wadia, returned to the family business after a four-year hiatus. His comeback marks a significant strategic shift, as he aims to reposition Bombay Dyeing from a textile player into a real estate-focused company under the Bombay Realty brand. The stock touched its day’s high following the announcement, with investors reacting positively to the renewed focus on governance, institutionalisation, and value creation. The Wadia Group, a 288-year-old conglomerate with listed companies like Britannia and Bombay Burmah, could see broader investor interest following this move.