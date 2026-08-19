Bonds, AAA Debt Provides Strong Cushion To Portfolio

It is often said that Gentlemen Prefer Bonds! However, on Dalal Street it equities and equity SIPs that make all the noise and garner maximum investor attention. But the last two years have been brutal for fund investors with next to no returns coming in from large cap equity diversified funds. At the same time fixed income investors have made strong returns, bringing the spotlight on how long term wealth creation can incorporate quality debt, sovereign bonds and corporate paper to create substantial wealth with lesser risk compared to volatile equities. Online investment platforms such as Grip Invest are providing seamless investments ideas that provide monthly, quarterly, bi-annual and annual interest payments that are higher than fixed deposits. Listen to Nikhil Aggarwal, Founder of Grip Invest talk about how easy it is to make quality debt investments online.