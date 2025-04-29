Border Tensions Fuel Defence Rally | Gaurav Sharma On Sector Momentum

Gaurav Sharma, Associate Vice President and Head of Research at Globe Capital, shares his insights on the recent resurgence in India’s defence and armament sector. Describing the sector as a “blessing in disguise,” Sharma highlights how geopolitical tensions often act as a catalyst, driving momentum in defence-related stocks. As border situations intensify, companies such as HAL, Bharat Dynamics, Bharat Forge, and shipbuilders have shown notable performance, with some even outperforming the broader market. Sharma points out that many of these stocks had witnessed sharp corrections from their previous highs, making the current recovery phase particularly striking. With missile technology and shipbuilding stocks back in focus, he believes the sector is regaining its strength and is likely to sustain this momentum in the near term. Watch the full discussion for detailed market insights and sector-specific trends.