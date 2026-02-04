Bought Silver At Highs? Vandana Bharti Explains The Way Forward

Silver and gold investors who entered at peak levels are facing short-term pain, especially in Silver ETFs bought around ₹3.5–4.5 lakh levels. Commodity expert Vandana Bharti believes the correction has been emotionally difficult, but not structurally damaging. She emphasises that both gold and silver remain fundamentally strong metals and are unlikely to stay trapped in a prolonged bottom. Drawing parallels with gold’s recent sharp fall and swift recovery, she expects a similar trend for silver. ETFs may feel more pressure due to tracking mechanisms, but recovery could be equally sharp. Vandana suggests investors extend their holding period, potentially till Diwali, as prices stabilise and recover, increasing the probability of returning to the green zone rather than exiting in panic.