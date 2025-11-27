BREAKING: Nifty Hits All-Time High After 14 Months, Bank Nifty Also At Record High

The Nifty 50 hit a fresh record high of 26,290.25 on Thursday, surpassing its earlier peak from September 2024 and extending its remarkable recovery from the April “tariff tantrum” lows. The index has now rebounded nearly 19%, supported by rising expectations of a potential India–US trade agreement, strong September quarter earnings, and the continued leadership of the banking sector, which itself is trading at record levels. With sentiment improving and technical indicators strengthening, the market’s upward momentum has become a key talking point. In this segment, anchor Abha is joined by Rajesh Palviya, Head – Technical & Derivative Research, Axis Securities, to break down the Nifty’s latest milestone, assess whether the rally can sustain, and outline the crucial levels to watch in the days ahead.