Breaking Sources To Reuters: Pakistan Mediates Iran–US Truce | Strait of Hormuz Reopening?

A potential breakthrough in tensions between Iran and the United States has emerged, with both sides reportedly receiving a proposal for an immediate ceasefire that could pave the way for a broader peace agreement. According to sources, the plan—facilitated by Pakistan—outlines a two-stage framework beginning with an instant halt in hostilities, followed by negotiations towards a long-term settlement. A key element of the proposal includes reopening the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, a major global energy route, which has remained at the centre of escalating tensions. The proposed deal, tentatively referred to as the “Islamabad Accord”, is said to involve high-level engagement between Pakistan’s military leadership and senior officials from both Washington and Tehran. Reports suggest that a 45-day ceasefire window may be considered, allowing time to finalise a comprehensive agreement. The final framework could include commitments from Iran regarding its nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief and the release of frozen assets. While there has been no official confirmation yet, the development signals a potentially significant diplomatic shift in the region.