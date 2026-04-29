Brent Crude Crosses $115, Markets Turn Volatile Amid Hormuz Tensions

Brent crude oil prices have surged past $115 a barrel in trade, hitting a one-month high amid ongoing pessimism surrounding the Strait of Hormuz. The Indian crude basket has also increased, reaching $112 a barrel. Consequently, the Indian rupee has experienced a significant decline, slipping 30 paise against the US dollar. The rising crude oil prices have sparked inflationary fears, causing commodities like gold and silver to slip in trade. This development has disturbed market sentiments, impacting the stock market. While the Nifty index reached 24,187, it has cooled off from its highest point of the day following the news of the crude oil price surge. The interconnected effects of the $115 a barrel crude oil price are evident across currency, commodity, and equity markets.