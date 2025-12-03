Broader Market Comeback? Dinshaw Irani Reveals Bullish Bets & Key Sectors To Avoid

Helios Capital CEO Dinshaw Irani remains unfazed by the rupee hitting 90.12, calling it a catch-up after last year’s relative strength. He believes RBI still has room for a 25 bps rate cut, as low inflation provides cushion. Despite the surprise 8.2% GDP print, markets stayed subdued because investors saw through pre-GST stocking; real focus is on earnings. Q2 delivered strong growth — large-caps +10%, mid-caps +25%, small-caps +37% — with upgrades underway. Irani expects mid-teens earnings growth in Q3 and a strong Q4. His ₹4,800-cr Helios Flexi-Cap (24.66% since launch) and mid-cap fund (31% since Mar 2025, ranked No.1) follow an “innovation investing” philosophy that rejects bad promoters/industries first. Overweight financials (shifted from banks to NBFCs) and consumption/internet platforms. Small-cap fund recently launched at historic valuation lows (PEG ~1.1). “Quality + growth + reasonable value” drives outperformance even in tough markets.