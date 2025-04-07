Building A Long-Term Portfolio? Top Picks By Aditya Arora: Kotak, HDFC & More

In this video, Aditya Arora, Founder of Adlytick Stock Market Research, shares valuable insights for long-term investors looking to capitalize on the current market dip. Responding to a viewer’s query about investing ₹5 lakh with a one-year perspective, Aditya highlights why this is a great time to begin accumulating quality stocks. He recommends a staggered investment approach and emphasizes a long-term outlook for better returns. The stocks he suggests include Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, and DMart—counters that are fundamentally strong and showing signs of revival after periods of consolidation. With market sentiment still cautious, Aditya advises avoiding short-term aggressive trades but sees this correction as a golden opportunity to build a solid portfolio.