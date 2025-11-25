Bull Market: Large Caps Lead Nifty To Record Highs - What’s Next For India?

Indian markets are witnessing a traditional bull phase led by strong performance from large-cap blue chips such as Bharti, Mahindra & Mahindra, and State Bank of India, driving the Nifty to fresh record highs. Despite earlier underperformance, market sentiment is now improving, powered by stable macro fundamentals, robust domestic SIP inflows, and the possibility of FIIs returning as valuations cool off. The excesses in small and mid-cap segments have corrected, reducing risks and strengthening the market setup. India’s domestic economy is acting as a shield against global volatility, making the outlook more constructive. A key factor to watch is tariff normalization, which may drop below 25% and provide relief to exporters. Are stronger days ahead for investors? Watch the full conversation.