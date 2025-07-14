Bulls Cautious Even As Nifty Bounces From 4-Week Lows On Trump Tariffs; Silver Gains

Bulls remained cautious on Dalal Street even as the Nifty bounced from 4-week lows. Risk-off trade returned globally with Donald Trump raising tariffs on the EU, hitting investor sentiment. The Nifty fell for the second straight week with no visible long-side triggers. Gold, silver, crude, and bond yields climbed as equities came under pressure. Volatility spiked, with India VIX and US VIX gaining ground, while low volumes and narrow trading ranges marked the market mood. All eyes now turn to Q1 earnings to guide market direction. Watch Market Commentary with Shailendra Bhatnagar decodes the Market moves. Listen in