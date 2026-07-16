Buy Reliance Industries Share Before Q1 Results? Here's What The Expert Says

Should investors buy Reliance Industries ahead of its Q1 earnings? In this exclusive conversation with Business Today TV, market expert Kranthi Bathini shares his outlook on India's most valuable company. He explains why Reliance has remained in a consolidation phase after hitting record highs and how FII selling has weighed on the stock. Despite near-term volatility and quarter-on-quarter earnings fluctuations, Kranthi believes Reliance's diversified business model, strong cash flows and long-term growth prospects remain intact. He calls Reliance a "buy on dips" stock and says investors should focus on long-term wealth creation rather than short-term earnings swings. Watch the full analysis for key insights before Reliance Industries announces its Q1 results.