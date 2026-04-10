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Buy, Sell Or Hold? Market Outlook With CIO Aniruddha Sarkar

Buy, Sell Or Hold? Market Outlook With CIO Aniruddha Sarkar

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 10, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 10, 2026, 2:58 PM IST

Markets remain upbeat with Nifty holding above 24,000 and strong gains across banking, financials and auto stocks. In this engaging market discussion, Aniruddha Sarkar, Co-founder & CIO of Equinova Investment Managers, shares his outlook after the recent correction and sharp rebound. He highlights attractive valuations, improving earnings visibility and why fresh money is now chasing growth pockets in the market. Sarkar maintains a strong bias towards small caps, driven by superior earnings growth, while also favouring sectors like PSU banks, capital goods, real estate and autos. He also explains his investment framework, focusing on PEG ratio, management quality and sectoral tailwinds. Is this the beginning of a sustained rally? Watch for key insights and strategy.

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