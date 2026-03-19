CA Rudra Murthy Explains Market Fall, Crude Impact & IT Crash – Buy Opportunity Now?

CA Rudra Murthy, Research Head at Vachana Investments, shares his candid opinion on the current Indian market scenario. He explains why, despite global tensions between Iran, Israel, and the U.S., the market downturn is largely driven by crude oil prices, which have surged to $114 per barrel – nearly double what they were just six weeks ago. Rudra highlights the dramatic fall in the IT sector, where major stocks have dropped 40–50%, and warns that short-term pullbacks do not signal a trend reversal. He advises investors to focus on sector- and stock-specific opportunities and suggests that the present moment could be a favourable time to prepare for long positions, while keeping in mind geopolitical uncertainties over the weekend. A detailed breakdown of market strategy, sector insights, and timing for potential entry points is provided for traders and investors looking to navigate this volatile phase.