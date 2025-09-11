Can Gold Hit Rs 1,15,000/Tola By Diwali?

Gold continues its remarkable rally, marking its 12th consecutive day of gains and scaling fresh record highs. At present, gold is trading around ₹1,08,000 per tola, a sharp rise from ₹98,880 on 20th August. Silver, too, remains strong, consolidating near record levels. As the festive season approaches, Ms. Vandana Bharti, a renowned Precious Metals Analyst at SMC Global, shares her expert insights on the trajectory of gold and silver. She explains why gold may see a mild correction before potentially surging to ₹1,12,500 by Akshay Tritiya, and why silver’s prospects appear even brighter in comparison. Tune in as we decode the precious metals market with one of the most respected voices in the industry.