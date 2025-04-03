Can India's Market Hit All-Time Highs Of 26,277 In FY26? Expert Forecasts Amid New US Tariffs

With Trump's sweeping tariffs raising market uncertainty, how will India's stock market fare? This episode of Market Today on Business Today TV tackles crucial questions: Will India still hit the predicted 26,277 highs? Manish Sonthalia forecasts this by FY27, citing strong earnings growth. However, Nischal Maheshwari warns of deepened challenges in FY26's first half due to tariffs, expecting an 8-10% return for the year, with a strong second-half recovery. Get expert insights on navigating market volatility and understanding the impact of global trade changes on Indian investments.