Can Nifty Cross 24,400? Siddhartha Khemka On The Next Market Move

Indian equities remain caught in a cautious phase, with the Nifty hovering around the 24,200–24,400 zone as investors track crude oil, foreign flows, global cues and expiry-day volatility. With oil prices easing and Nvidia’s strong earnings lifting global technology sentiment, can the Indian market finally break out of its recent range? In an exclusive conversation, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, decodes the market outlook, FII flows, earnings, sector rotation and the stocks and themes investors should watch. Khemka also shares his view on manufacturing and financialisation as long-term wealth-creation themes, and explains where investors could find opportunities amid continued volatility.