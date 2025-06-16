Can Penny Stocks Really Make You Rich? Here’s The Reality

In this video, we address a crucial topic that affects countless retail investors—especially those tempted by low-ticket price stocks. Many believe that buying more shares of a cheap stock can translate into higher returns. But is that really the case? Sakshi Batra is joined by Nilesh Jain, Head VP - Technical and Derivatives Research at Centrum, who shares his expert insights on one such penny stock that has dropped over 40% in the last year. Once trading at ₹270 back in 2010, the stock fell to under ₹2 during the COVID crash, rebounded to ₹30, and now trades around ₹13—highlighting its extreme volatility. Nilesh explains why this stock, despite its low price, is best avoided by investors due to a lack of strong fundamentals and recent technical breakdowns. He outlines a cautious approach for those already holding the stock, including a strict stop-loss strategy and potential exit levels.

If you’re a retail investor drawn to penny stocks hoping for a turnaround, this is a must-watch for you.