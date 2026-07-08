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Can RBI's FCNR Scheme Bring $30 Billion? Anurag Singh Explains The Rupee Rescue Plan

Can RBI's FCNR Scheme Bring $30 Billion? Anurag Singh Explains The Rupee Rescue Plan

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 8, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 8, 2026, 4:57 PM IST

Can the RBI's FCNR deposit scheme become the game-changer for the Indian rupee? In this exclusive conversation, Anurag Singh, Managing Partner at Ansid Capital, explains why NRI interest in the scheme is encouraging and says inflows could potentially reach $25-30 billion if the current momentum continues. He believes the initiative has helped offset foreign investor selling but also warns that today's global interest rate environment is very different from 2013, making the scheme more challenging to execute. Singh also argues that removing capital gains tax for foreign investors could be an even bigger reform to attract long-term global capital into India. Watch this insightful discussion on RBI's strategy, the rupee, and what it means for investors.

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